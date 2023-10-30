News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.26
EUR
425.47
RUB
4.32
Show news feed
Council of Europe to prepare package of measures in response to refugee influx in Armenia
Council of Europe to prepare package of measures in response to refugee influx in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Council of Europe is preparing a comprehensive response package to the refugee influx in Armenia following a visit by the Special Representative on Migration and Refugees (SRSG) Leyla Kayacik from 11 to 13 October 2023.

In a corresponding statement, it says that.

"This package aims to provide support to Armenia in addressing the issues related to hosting over 100,000 Karabakh Armenians, including some 30,000 children, who were forced to flee in the country in recent weeks.

During her visit, the SRSG engaged with relevant state authorities, international partners, and non-governmental organisations. She also visited two shelters in the Artashat Municipality.

She identified specific areas for support that are included in the Council of Europe's Action Plan for Armenia (2023-2026) and the Action Plan on Protecting Vulnerable Persons within the context of migration and asylum (2021-25), including:

  • Strengthening the protection of human rights of refugees in vulnerable situations with direct support provided to the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Office of the Human Rights Defender, particularly on vulnerability assessments, access to services, and raising the awareness of refugees on their rights;
  • Facilitating access to healthcare and mental care, including psychological support;
  • Strengthening the capacities of professionals working with  vulnerable people;
  • Addressing educational inclusivity and revising vocational curricula;
  • Safeguarding children’s rights;
  • Enhancing the resilience of local authorities.

"Through this dedicated and targeted package we will support our member state Armenia and its people, as they face these unprecedented hardships and challenges", said Secretary-General Marija Pejčinović Burić.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
14 individuals were tortured, and 64 died on the move from Nagorno Karabakh. Foreign Ministry spokesperson
During the aggression of September 19 more than 200 people were killed, 9 of them civilians, including three children...
 Rights of Karabakh’s imprisoned former leadership are protected, Azerbaijan ombudsperson claims
“We are attentive toward each and every detainee,” Sabina Aliyeva said…
 $135M to be allocated for needs of those forcibly displaced from Karabakh, Armenia PM says
About 16 billion drams (approx. $40 million) have been spent from them at the moment…
 Armenia MFA former spox shares video of Russian peacekeepers’ withdrawal from Karabakh
“This is yet another failed peacekeeping mission!” Anna Naghdalyan added…
 Slovenia donates €120,000, through Red Cross, to forcibly displaced people from Karabakh
In the conditions of numerous humanitarian crises, Slovenia helps…
 Lemkin Institute calls on UN to prepare proper mission to Artsakh
If the United Nations is not going to take genocide seriously…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos