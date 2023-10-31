Newspaper: Karabakh army handed over ammunition not to Azerbaijan, but to Russian side

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, after the dissolution of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Defense Army, military license plates were removed from the military vehicles of the army, civilian license plates were placed instead, and with which people were taken out of Artsakh.
And the equipment that could not be taken out, according to our information, was destroyed as much as possible; some in the form of detonation, others—breakdown.
It should also be noted that the Azerbaijanis mainly display the ammunition that came under their control as a result of the actual combat operations. And the arrangement was such that the rest of the [military] equipment is not handed over to the Azerbaijanis, but to the Russian side, and the main part was handed over to them.