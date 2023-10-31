Martin Schuepp: Red Cross is helping people left in Karabakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provides humanitarian aid to those who have remained in Nagorno-Karabakh after it came under the control of Azerbaijan. This was told to RIA Novosti by Martin Schuepp, the Director of Operations of the ICRC.

According to him, some of them need medical assistance, and some need food and water. Schuepp noted that the ICRC provides medicines, helps establish contact with relatives, get medical transport, etc.

Today, few people remain in their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh either because they have decided to stay there or because they cannot leave on their own, perhaps because they are elderly or have limited opportunities and need help, Schuepp said.

And when asked whether the ICRC collaborates with the Azerbaijani authorities in this regard, he replied that the organization collaborates with all relevant agencies of the Azerbaijani authorities to help the needy where it works.