Armenia official: The money we were allocating to Karabakh should be enough to fund all programs

We have made a preliminary assessment at the Ministry of Finance and received a macro picture, and we believe that the money that we were allocating to Nagorno-Karabakh as loan funds should be enough to finance all the programs. Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday.
"These are pensions, employment programs, healthcare, education, and programs in other directions. We have roughly calculated the effect that the relocation of 100,000 people [from Nagorno-Karabakh] to Armenia will have on the costs as well as revenues of our various domains because if these people integrate and work in Armenia, it will ensure additional economic growth," said the finance minister.