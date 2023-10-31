News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Armenia official: The money we were allocating to Karabakh should be enough to fund all programs
Armenia official: The money we were allocating to Karabakh should be enough to fund all programs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics

We have made a preliminary assessment at the Ministry of Finance and received a macro picture, and we believe that the money that we were allocating to Nagorno-Karabakh as loan funds should be enough to finance all the programs. Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday.

"These are pensions, employment programs, healthcare, education, and programs in other directions. We have roughly calculated the effect that the relocation of 100,000 people [from Nagorno-Karabakh] to Armenia will have on the costs as well as revenues of our various domains because if these people integrate and work in Armenia, it will ensure additional economic growth," said the finance minister.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro go up in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased...
 Armenia economy minister: Trade relations with Russia are very important to us
Now commercial transactions in various directions are being carried out as normal…
 Yeraskh steel plant project being implemented, it is being moved, it will be nearby, Armenia economy minister says
Kerobyan admitted that the security environment affects investment appeal…
 Finance minister: Armenia economic growth potential currently estimated at 5.5%
According to Vahe Hovhannisyan, capital investments being carried out by the country’s government depend on this potential…
 Finance ministry: Armenia economic growth target will be maintained at 7% level in 2024
At the same time, as the minister noted, the growth of the deflator in 2023 will be at the level of 3.2 percent…
 Dollar drops, euro rises in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble decreased...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos