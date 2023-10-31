News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Azerbaijan pledges ‘guarantees’ to Karabakh Armenians after its blockade, genocide
Azerbaijan pledges ‘guarantees’ to Karabakh Armenians after its blockade, genocide
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

"The government of Azerbaijan provides comprehensive guarantees for the peaceful living of Armenian-origin citizens in the Garabagh territory of Azerbaijan." The Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, stated this during a meeting with Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, APA reports.

“During the meeting with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev provided an insight into the current security situation in the region and emphasized that Azerbaijan was always interested in the establishment of lasting peace in the region. He talked in detail about the work done by the government, the comprehensive guarantee of the Azerbaijani government for the peaceful living of citizens of Armenian-origin living in the Garabagh area of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure well-being, fundamental and reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia and signing a peace treaty soon,” APA added.

To recall, about a year ago, Azerbaijan kept the same population of Nagorno-Karabakh under siege, to which it now "guarantees” well-being, starved them, did not allow the delivery of medicine to Karabakh, terrorized its residents, and as a result, it completed its genocidal operations with the large-scale military aggression on September 19-20 of this year. Consequently, the virtually entire Armenian population of the region left their native homes. There are only several dozen Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh now; they are old and sick people who simply will not survive the long journey to Armenia. Probably, Nagiyev promised them a "bright future" if, of course, we don't assume that the Azerbaijani general has a bad opinion about the intellectual capacity of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ethnic cleansing in Karabakh received ‘pin-drop silence’ by American media, US presidential nominee says
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy expressed his indignation that the American media selectively covered the wars going on in different parts of the world…
 Karabakh ombudsman: Who needs forums, lengthy speeches if international community fails to prevent genocides?
After 10 hellish months Artsakh was genocided by Azerbaijan…
 Martin Schuepp: Red Cross is helping people left in Karabakh
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provides humanitarian aid to those who have remained in Nagorno-Karabakh after it came under the control of Azerbaijan, said the Director of Operations of the ICRC…
 Canada ambassador about sanctions on Azerbaijan: There is also dispute within Armenia regarding them
Canada's ministry of foreign affairs is closely following the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, and is concerned about the dramatic deterioration of the humanitarian situation, Andrew Turner said…
 Armenia Investigative Committee official: 8 of 16 persons captured by Azerbaijan are Karabakh leadership members
Relatives of the casualties have been recognized as victims...
 Rights of Karabakh’s imprisoned former leadership are protected, Azerbaijan ombudsperson claims
“We are attentive toward each and every detainee,” Sabina Aliyeva said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos