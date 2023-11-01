Yerevan received, responded to Russia proposals on process of Armenia ratification of Rome Statute, MFA says

Yerevan, in response to an inquiry by the RFE/RL Armenian Service, confirms that it has received proposals from Russia regarding the process of Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Statute.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Yerevan has responded as well to these proposals.
The MFA, however, does not specify what these proposals are.
On October 3, the National Assembly of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute, with 60 votes in favor by the majority Civil Contract Faction. Subsequently, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin announced that they consider Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute "an absolutely unfriendly move." Also, he informed that Moscow submitted certain proposals to Yerevan, "but judging by the situation, Yerevan is either still thinking about them, or they have decided to reject them."
The RFE/RL Armenian Service had asked the MFA of Armenia whether Moscow had really made proposals and if so, what proposals they were, and why Yerevan did not accept or respond to them.
In response, the MFA noted as follows: "In the context of the proposals conveyed by the Russian side regarding the process of ratification of the Rome Statute by Armenia, the Armenian side has made a proposal to conclude a corresponding bilateral agreement, which can dispel the RF [(Russian Federation)] concerns, regarding which an official written response from the Russian side to the Armenian side was not submitted."