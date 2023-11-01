Armenia deputy PM, Japan envoy discuss opportunities for development of bilateral trade, economic relations

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with Japanese Ambassador Masanori Fukushima, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the latter’s government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the beginning of the talk, the deputy PM emphasized the importance of the development of Armenian-Japanese friendly relations, thanked the ambassador for his work done in this regard, and wished new successes in his future activities.
Also, the Armenian deputy premier briefed the departing Japanese ambassador on the short- and medium-term needs of more than 100,000 Armenian refugees forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, and thanked Japan for assisting Armenia in these difficult situations.
The interlocutors discussed the opportunities for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, and stressed the importance of realizing the great potential of their cooperation high tech, education, and tourism.