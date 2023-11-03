During question on sanctions against Azerbaijan, Germany FM starts talking about Yerevan-Baku peace

At the press conference held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan Friday, Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, avoided answering the question whether Germany is ready to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan in case it attacks on Armenia.
Baerbock instead chose to talk about peace between Baku and Yerevan.
"I am in favor of not escalating [tension] and using the window of opportunity. I talk about this everywhere. Germany supports the territorial integrity of Armenia and supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We [Germany] are close to both countries," the German FM said, expressing readiness to assist security, strengthen democracy, etc.
Baerbock added that cooperation in renewable energy was discussed at the meeting with her Armenian counterpart.
The German official responded in the same way the question regarding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia is ready to deepen its relations with the EU to the extent that the EU wants.
Annalena Baerbock reaffirmed the need to establish peace and sign a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to her, enterprises are created where there is democracy, and peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is necessary for security; this will be a big contribution in drawing investments, she added.
"Our goal is to contribute to the peace process so that we pass to such economic projects as the Black Sea electric cable," explained Baerbock.