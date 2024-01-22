Byurakan observatory director: Armenian satellite launched into space doesn’t carry out major tasks

The Armenian satellite that was launched into space in 2023 does not carry out major tasks, including scientific ones. Areg Mickaelian, Director of the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory of Armenia, said this at a press conference Monday.

According to him, such a small satellite, which was launched last December, is not able to do major tasks. He added, however, that the event itself is important here: the launching of an Armenian satellite into space.

"It is not so difficult to create a satellite today, even schoolchildren do it in Israel," emphasized Mickaelian.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has three more major satellites in space, the photos taken from which will provide an opportunity to learn about the location of the military equipment and personnel of the Armenian army.

The director of the Byurakan observatory stated that if Armenia wants to send a better satellite into space, it needs to spend at least 200,000 US dollars. Areg Mickaelian called for more active development of this sector—and taking into account security issues.

On December 1, 2023, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket went into space carrying the first-ever Armenian Hayasat-1 satellite developed by local Armenian specialists.