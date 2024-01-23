State Department:  US interested in conducting talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

The US is interested in conducting talks on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this at Monday’s Department press briefing, answering a reporter's question whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s invitation in December to the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Washington was still valid.
Patel noted that he does not have any scheduling updates to offer regarding this meeting.
“But we look forward to talking more about this soon," he added.
The principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department noted that this is something that the United States is going to “work very hard to get across the finish line in close coordination with Armenia and Azerbaijan and the others who are working on this issue.”