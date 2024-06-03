Cleveland museum to return 2,000-year-old statue lost in World War II to Libya

A statue of a bearded man striding forward was crafted from black basalt over 2,000 years ago during the Ptolemaic dynasty, CNN reports.
Now, it’s finally set to return to Libya, where it was looted during British occupation in World War II, according to the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio, USA.
The museum, which has held the piece since 1991, announced the planned return in a news release
“Based on new information provided by the Department of Antiquities and research undertaken at the CMA, the museum voluntarily recognizes the statue as the property of Libya,” the news release read.
The statue stands almost two feet (about 61 cm) tall and was formed from basalt.
The figure was discovered in a large storage jar during 1937-1938 excavations of the Columned Palace at Ptolemais in Cyrenaica, now part of eastern Libya.
The statue then ended up at the Ptolemais Museum in Libya, which was destroyed during the British occupation of the area. A 1950 publication by an Italian scholar noted the sculpture was “was likely lost in 1941.”
By 1960, the piece had made its way to Lucerne, Switzerland. The statue spent the decades between 1966 and 1991 in the private collection of New York art collectors Lawrence and Barbara Fleischman and was donated to the museum in 1991.