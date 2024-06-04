News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan see significant problems, obstacles in each other's constitutions for establishing peace
Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan see significant problems, obstacles in each other's constitutions for establishing peace
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia and Azerbaijan have expressed a position in front of each other, according to which each sees significant problems and obstacles in the constitution of the other for the establishment of long-term peace. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday. 

"This does not mean at all that the matter of constitutional amendments in Armenia is a subject of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan; there is no such thing," he added.

According to Mirzoyan, Armenia is convinced that both its and Azerbaijan's constitution, by and large, cannot be a problem from a legal point of view for the establishment of long-term peace.

"As for our constitutional amendments, it is worth refreshing the memory. We have talked about this since 2018, this is our business, this is to be decided internally," he said.

The FM emphasized that amendments to the Armenian constitution are not part of the agenda in the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Border delimitation with Azerbaijan should be done only on basis of documents with unshakable legal basis
According to Mirzoyan, this has happened in Armenia’s Tavush Province, in the already delimited area…
 US, Turkey presidential advisors emphasize importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Turkish President, Akif Cagatay Kilic…
 Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will transform South Caucasus, Biden says
Regional stability, interconnectivity are priorities for the United States, the president added…
 Armenia PM chief of staff: Border delimitation with 1976 maps was specified for Tavush Province section
This matter is being discussed for the next ones, Arayik Harutyunyan added…
 Jeyhun Bayramov presents Azerbaijan perception of regional situation to Louis Bono
The Azerbaijani FM received the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US…
 Russia defense minister: Azerbaijan, Armenia are being forced to sign peace treaty on Western platforms
"NATO seeks to strengthen its positions in the Caucasus,” Andrey Belousov said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos