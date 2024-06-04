Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan see significant problems, obstacles in each other's constitutions for establishing peace

Armenia and Azerbaijan have expressed a position in front of each other, according to which each sees significant problems and obstacles in the constitution of the other for the establishment of long-term peace. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.

"This does not mean at all that the matter of constitutional amendments in Armenia is a subject of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan; there is no such thing," he added.

According to Mirzoyan, Armenia is convinced that both its and Azerbaijan's constitution, by and large, cannot be a problem from a legal point of view for the establishment of long-term peace.

"As for our constitutional amendments, it is worth refreshing the memory. We have talked about this since 2018, this is our business, this is to be decided internally," he said.

The FM emphasized that amendments to the Armenian constitution are not part of the agenda in the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations.