Crocus City Hall fire area reaches 12900 square meters

The area of the fire in Crocus City Hall is 12900 square meters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to try to localize the fire both from the ground and from the air. Mash TV channel reports.
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."