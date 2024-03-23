News
Crocus City Hall fire area reaches 12900 square meters
Crocus City Hall fire area reaches 12900 square meters
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The area of the fire in Crocus City Hall is 12900 square meters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to try to localize the fire both from the ground and from the air. Mash TV channel reports. 

On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."
Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published
The Ministry of Health of the Moscow region...
 50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified
He also noted that the search operation at the site will be completed on Sunday...
 US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken
We condemn terrorism in all manifestations...
 Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand
He added that the manual removal of the rubble will continue until it is completed...
 Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists
The head of the faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, said that the nearest plenary session of the State Duma will be devoted to the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall,"...
 Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens
This information does not correspond to reality...
