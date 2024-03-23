International reaction to terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow

A number of countries and organizations made statements at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow.

In particular, Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed condolences in connection with the terrorist attack and called on the entire international community to condemn it.

The German Foreign Ministry expressed condolences and called for a quick investigation into what had happened.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated that there is no justification for what happened in the concert hall.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said in X, "The killing of civilians is a criminal act wherever it takes place. "My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the horrific attack near Moscow," he wrote.

The United States administration has called the terrorist attack in Moscow a horrific attack. "We are trying to get more information. We would like to redirect you to the Russian authorities to tell you about it. These images are just horrific. They're hard to look at, and our thoughts are certainly with the victims of this horrific shooting attack," John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, said at a regular briefing for reporters.

The UN is saddened by reports about the shooting in Moscow's Crocus City Hall and is trying to obtain additional information. This was stated by Farhan Haq, deputy representative of the secretary general of the world organization.

The Foreign Ministry said Azerbaijan strongly condemns the heinous attack on the Crocus City Hall concert complex in Moscow and expressed deep condolences to the families of the innocent victims.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan condemns the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and expresses condolences to the victims and families of those killed in the tragedy.

The Turkish Foreign Minister called Sergey Lavrov and, on behalf of the Turkish President, conveyed condolences to the people of Russia in connection with the tragedy at Crocus City Hall and expressed unequivocal condemnation of the bloody terrorist attack.

EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano wrote in X that the EU was shocked and appalled by reports of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. "The EU condemns any attack on civilians. Our thoughts are with all affected Russian citizens," he wrote.

The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed condolences to the leadership and people of Russia in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow Region. He also said that the calls of the US and British embassies not to visit the shopping center in Moscow were evidence that their intelligence services had information about possible terrorist attacks.

The French Foreign Ministry said: 'The images that reach us from Moscow are horrific. Our thoughts go out to the victims and the wounded and to the Russian people. All the circumstances of these disgusting actions must be clarified."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on his page on the social network X condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow and said that “an effective fight against terrorism requires serious steps from the world community.”

Armenian Foreign Ministry also made a statement in regard to the terrorist attack. "Shocked by the horrifying news of the inhuman terrorist attack in Moscow. We deeply mourn the loss of innocent people and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured and victims," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."