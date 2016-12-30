Poroshenko sigs law restricting import of books from Russia to Ukraine…

The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the law restricting access of printed production with "anti-Ukrainian content” from Russian to Ukrainian market. This is stated on the official website.
Supreme Rada approved the relevant law on December 8. It will enter into force from the day of its publication in the press. The authorities hope, that the measures taken by Rada, will contribute to increasing print production in Ukraine.
Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Vyacheslav Kirilenko announced, that the Ukrainian customs officials will ban arrival of books from Russia with "anti-state character". According to Kirilenko’s estimates, about 60% of books will not have an access to the Ukrainian market.