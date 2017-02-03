News
EEU migrants with no working contracts to be deported from Russia
22:06, 03.02.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The Russian Interior Ministry has drafted a bill according to which migrants from the Eurasian Economic Union member states who work without a contract will be deported from Russia. In addition to it, the bill sets a penalty. Exceptions make the citizens of Belarus, who are exempt from having "migrant cards", writes Izvestya.

Currently, migrant workers from EEC countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia are exempt from the obligation to obtain a work permit in the member states of the Union. The employment terms are determined by the period fixed in the labor contract. At the same time, its absence will be examined based on the labor and not the immigration legislation.

The new law, according to its developers, is necessary to control the period of arrival of the EEC citizens to Russia. The bill also envisages a fine from a migrant in case of the absence of the labor contract, from 2 to 5 thousand rubles, as well as deportation from Russia. The penalty will be 25-50 thousand rubles for the officials, whereas 250-800 thousand rubles for legal entities.

