CEC chairman: They complain about lists, but they have not checked them themselves

Armenia's political forces had a possibility to check the voters' lists, but a few of them have made efforts to do so, said the head of the CEC, while commenting on ORO’s application.
The spokesman of ORO block, Andranik Grigoryan, announced the doubts of the block regarding the voter lists. According to the block, the Armenian Bureau of Statistics not once has announced, that people are constantly leaving Armenia, but the number of voters in the elections was more than the number during 2013 presidential elections (2 million 505 thousand vs 2 million 587 thousand). "We are concerned about changes, but we do not file a claim," the spokesman said.
In response, the CEC head Mukuchyan noted, that the amendments to the legislation of Armenia ensure that political forces are eligible of checking the voter lists, voter registrations, and the electronic system. “The software codes were open for the candidates. However, 9 parties only expressed a desire to examine them. I have to say that you do not present facts but only concerns, "the CEC said.
As earlier reported, the ORO block received 2% of the votes and did not overcome the 7% threshold.