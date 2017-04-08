News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 09
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
CEC chairman: They complain about lists, but they have not checked them themselves
22:27, 08.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia's political forces had a possibility to check the voters' lists, but a few of them have made efforts to do so, said the head of the CEC, while commenting on ORO’s application. 

The spokesman of ORO block, Andranik Grigoryan, announced the doubts of the block regarding the voter lists. According to the block, the Armenian Bureau of Statistics not once has announced, that people are constantly leaving Armenia, but the number of voters in the elections was more than the number during 2013 presidential elections (2 million 505 thousand vs 2 million 587 thousand). "We are concerned about changes, but we do not file a claim," the spokesman said.

In response, the CEC head Mukuchyan noted, that the amendments to the legislation of Armenia ensure that political forces are eligible of checking the voter lists, voter registrations, and the electronic system. “The software codes were open for the candidates. However, 9 parties only expressed a desire to examine them. I have to say that you do not present facts but only concerns, "the CEC said.

As earlier reported, the ORO block received 2% of the votes and did not overcome the 7% threshold.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CEC declines accusation of Surik Khachatryan’s illegal campaign
There are no grounds to accuse the former governor of Syunik Surik Khachatryan of illegal campaign…
 Armenia’s electoral observers unable to pass reports on violations
Central Election Commission’s work style leads directly to the breach of the state obligation…
 Aram Sargsyan: Yelk Bloc cannot be considered western wing in Armenia’s new parliament
They have come to an agreement that it cannot be “pro” something…
 Sharmazanov: It is Congress-PPA bloc’s right to challenge election results
Earlier, Congress-PPA bloc issued a statement on challenging the legitimacy of parliamentary election results...
 Armenia’s Congress-PPA bloc to challenge legitimacy of parliamentary election results
According to the preliminary data, 1,577,322 out of 2,588,590 citizens having a right to vote took part in the election...
 Armenia parliament speaker’s son does not yet know whether he will become an MP
“It is the first time I have heard there was election fraud, at least in the precinct, where I won the majority of votes..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news