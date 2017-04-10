EU to allocate 1.5 mln euro for new projects in Armenia

The EU will allocate 1.5 million euro for a new civil society development project in Armenia.

Head of the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Hoa-Binh Adjemian, noted that substantiated programs with precisely measurable results, which will lead to tangible changes in favor of the republic, will be accepted.

According to him, this may include tourism development programs, historical heritage propaganda, and growth of the role of women and youth. The main thing is for the programs to have precise substantiation, Adjemian noted.

He also underscored the importance of the civil society as an institution assessing the work of the authorities.