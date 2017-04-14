News
Moldova is granted EAEU observer status
13:47, 14.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has approved the granting of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) observer status to Moldova.

President Almazbek Atambayev of Kyrgyzstan stated the aforesaid at Friday’s meeting of this council, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

In his words, during its regular meeting, the Eurasian Economic Commission, which is the executive body of the EAEU, will present the procedure for the implementation of this status for Moldova.

The presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia have attended the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
