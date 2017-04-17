Turkey news agency announces referendum results before opening of all ballot boxes

The data by Anadolu (Anatolia) news agency of Turkey, and with respect to the results of Sunday’s constitutional referendum in the country, has caused great stir in the country.

Accordingly, even though the Supreme Election Council of Turkey had not yet counted 90 percent of the ballot boxes, the aforesaid news agency informed the data on 99.9 percent of the ballot boxes, and according to which, the “Yes” votes had won by 51.2 percent, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper of Turkey.

Headquarters of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also confirmed this fact, and stressed that the results of this plebiscite were false.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday. Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.