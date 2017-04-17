Russia MFA condemns terrorist attack in Syria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia condemns the terrorist attack in Aleppo, which claimed the lives of over 130 people.

“According to the received information, the terrorist was able to approach the line of buses parked in the parking lot under the guise of a “rescuer” with food boxes and presents for children. As a result of the terrorist attack, over 130 people died, including 68 children,” the statement reads.

“We categorically condemn the barbarian terrorist attack against the convoy with passengers. We think that this crime should get relevant assessment from all the members of the international community. It is beyond all doubt that the incident became possible due to the non-constructive position of the West to the issue of struggle against international terrorism in Syria. The act of American military aggression against the sovereign Syria on April 7 was an unambiguous manifestation of “double standard” policy. Against the backdrop of this, the terrorists lifted in spirits and came to believe in their impunity.

Russia, for its part, will continue the decisive struggle against the expressions of terrorisms on the Syrian land and support all the Syrians, who—regardless of their political preferences—are ready to sincerely look for ways of peaceful negotiation solution to the military and political conflict in Syria and consolidated counteraction to the ISIS and Nusra terrorists, as well as other Al Qaeda members,” the statement says.

On April 15, a suicide bomber attacked the bus parking in Al-Rashidin city, as a result of which refugees from Idlib city were killed.