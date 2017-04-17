News
Tuesday
April 18
News
Abrahamyan: I haven’t heard about violations during Armenia parliamentary election
22:04, 17.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan hasn’t heard about violations during the parliamentary election held in the country on April 2.

“Nobody says there have been violations. Is there a political force claiming that there have been violations? To tell the truth, I was following the election only in Ararat [province] where my son was running for a candidate, but I didn’t take part in the general elections in a large scale. Neither have I heard about violations which impacted the election results,”he told journalists Monday.

Hovik Abrahamyan’s son ran for a candidate in Ararat province, being included in the territorial list of Tsarukyan bloc. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
