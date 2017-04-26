Armenian cross-stone unveiled in Romania's Constanța

A khachkar (crosstone)-monument was unveiled in one of the busiest promenades of Constanța city of Romania on Wednesday ''in sign of the age-long presence of the Armenian population in Dobruja and as a gratitude for the hospitable treatment manifested by the Romanian people. Also in memory of the heroic ancestors and martyrs of the Armenian people, who defended their faith and identity at the cost of their lives.''
Along with hundreds of Romanian Armenians, spiritual and secular leaders of the community and Armenian Ambassador, the grand opening was also attended by Constanța County Council Horia Ţuţuianu, prefect Asrian Nikolaesku, mayor Decebal Fagadau, as well as Greek, Jewish, Russian and Turkish-Tatarian community leaders and journalists.
Mayor of Constanța, Decebal Fagadau, and Ambassador Hamlet Gasparyan spoke about the age-long Armenian-Romanian friendship, large contribution of Armenians in the Romanian public life and close cooperation between Armenia and Romania during the last quarter century.
President of the Union of Armenians in Romania (UAR), deputy Varujan Vosganian, head of the Group of National Minorities of the Parliament of Romania, deputy Varujan Pambukchian, and leader of the Armenian Diocese of Romania, Tatev Hakobyan, who consecrated the cross-stone, came up with words of gratitude to the Romanian people and government for providing asylum to the Armenian refugees after 1915.
The cross-stone was installed thanks to the joint efforts of President of the Constanța branch of Armenian Union, Liviu Merdinian, and pastor of Armenian church of Constanța, Oshakan Khachatryan, as well as the Armenian community of the city.
The author of the cross-stone, Artak Hambardzumyan, who duplicated it from a 16th century cross-stone in Old Jugha, also attended the opening ceremony.
The event has been largely covered by local media.