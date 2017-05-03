News
Several Armenia MPs that gave up parliamentary seats withdraw their respective petitions
12:29, 03.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Some of those MPs, who on Tuesday submitted petitions to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia and for renouncing their parliamentary mandate, on Wednesday withdrew their petitions, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that, under the law, those that submitted such petitions may apply to the CEC and withdrew their petitions prior to the compilation of the registry, on Wednesday at 3pm.

The Central Electoral Commission had publicized the list of the deputies that had given up their parliamentary seats.

This text available in   Հայերեն
