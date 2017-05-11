News
Pashinyan: Why did Postanjyan sit in parliament for 10 years after shameful election?
22:05, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - The parliamentary elections of 2007 and 2012 were no less shameful than the one held on April 2 but what was then the leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan doing in the National Assembly of Armenia for 10 years?

Mayoral candidate from Yelk (Way Out) bloc, Nikol Pashinyan, told the aforementioned during a pre-election rally in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue on Thursday, referring to Postanjyan’s accusations in connection with the fact that Pashinyan legitimized “the shameful election of April 2” without filing a complaint with the Constitutional Court.  

Pashinyan recalled that after the 2013 presidential election he spoke at the rally of Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovannisian, stating that it is absurd to file a claim with the Constitutional Court in such situations.

At the same time, Pashinyan noted that his position on this doesn’t mean they will not cooperate with Yerkir Tsirani Party in the Yerevan Council. “We offered Ms Postanjyan to cooperate at the highest level: We offered her my status, but this wasn’t accepted. And although her further statements do not inspire optimism, we don’t close the door. I rule out the possibility of not cooperating in the future because of my stance,” Pashinyan said.  

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
