Mechanisms for exchange of persons convicted in CIS countries is discussed in Belarus

YEREVAN. – Second meeting of the council of the heads of correctional services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries was convened in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, on Thursday and Friday.
A delegation from Armenia, led by Artur Osikyan, Head of the Criminal Executive Department (CED), also attended this event, CED informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The discussants adopted several important decisions, including the improvement of the mechanisms for the exchange of persons that are sentenced to imprisonment in the CIS.
In addition, Osikyan was unanimously elected deputy chair of the said council.
He proposed to hold the 2018 regular meeting of the council in Armenia, and this proposal was adopted likewise by a unanimous decision.