News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Show news feed
Mechanisms for exchange of persons convicted in CIS countries is discussed in Belarus
11:52, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Second meeting of the council of the heads of correctional services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries was convened in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, on Thursday and Friday. 

A delegation from Armenia, led by Artur Osikyan, Head of the Criminal Executive Department (CED), also attended this event, CED informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The discussants adopted several important decisions, including the improvement of the mechanisms for the exchange of persons that are sentenced to imprisonment in the CIS.

In addition, Osikyan was unanimously elected deputy chair of the said council.  

He proposed to hold the 2018 regular meeting of the council in Armenia, and this proposal was adopted likewise by a unanimous decision.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
CIS countries to create single database of those convicted for committing serious crimes
“After serving their sentence, such persons should not be able to freely cross the borders of our countries without registration and control”…
 Putin congratulates Armenia President on Victory Day
And the leaders of the other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries…
 Lukashenko: Monument should be raised to CIS if it resolves Karabakh issue
“Do people live well in Nagorno-Karabakh, being subjected to certain military issues?"
 CIS observation mission: Armenia new Electoral Code nuances exclude repetition of mistakes
We intend to use numerous components of your law also in our countries…
 Armenia FM receives CIS Executive Secretary
Nalbandian and Lebedev also discussed issues related to the implementation of observation mission during the upcoming parliamentary elections...
 Armenia PM: We cannot restore Nairit but we will support reasonable investors
“None of the possible investors even inquired about the price forecast of energy carriers for the upcoming 5-10 years..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news