Ambassador Mills: US businesses may be interested in Armenia energy sector

YEREVAN. – Today, Armenia has a capacity to produce energy, and this means the country’s market is expanding, and it may be involved in regional projects.

US Ambassador Richard Mills on Wednesday told the aforementioned to reporters, before the start of the conference on the development of renewable energy.

He said this capacity includes traditional energy production and renewable green energy sources, alike.

Mills noted that US businesses may be interested in Armenia’s energy sector, and that this can be beneficial for both countries.

The US diplomat said their task is to bring the businessmen of the two sides under one roof, and stated that today’s conference was one such step.

He added, however, that it is up to Armenia’s businesses and government to show how the country can be appealing for American investors, and, most importantly, the Armenian government needs to guarantee a respective level playing field for everyone.