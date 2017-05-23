Merkel calls Manchester attack an “inhumane act”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed grief and sorrow over the suicide attack in Manchester and promised to fight people who commit such acts, DW reported.

“It is inconceivable that someone would take advantage of a happy pop concert to kill so many people, young people, and to seriously injure them,” she noted. “This alleged terrorist attack will only strengthen our determination to continue to work together with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhumane acts,” Merkel added.

The suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 others took place at 10:35pm on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande.