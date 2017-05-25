Woman detained over Manchester attack

A woman had been detained over the Manchester suicide bombing. She had been arrested in Manchester last night during an armed raid on a block of flats in Blackley but was later released without charge, Telegraph reported.

Manchester attacker Salman Abedi’s father and his two brothers are among detainees. Abedi’s older brother was detained in Chorlton, Manchester, yesterday. His younger brother and father were detained in Tripoli on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State group.

The suicide bombing happened on May 22 following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande. At least 22 people, including 12 children, were killed, 64 were receiving hospital treatment, some as outpatients, and 20 people remained in critical care.