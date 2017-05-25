News
Bomb-making workshop found in Manchester attackers home
11:35, 25.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

UK authorities found a kind of bomb-making workshop in Manchester suicide bomber  Salman Abedi’s home, ABC News reported quoting own sources.

As the TV channel noted, the attacker had apparently stockpiled enough chemicals to make additional bombs. This information was not confirmed officially.

According to the expert, Abedi traveled to Manchester Arena by train, likely carrying the bomb in a backpack. 

The suicide bombing happened on May 22 following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande. At least 22 people, including 12 children, were killed, 64 were receiving hospital treatment, some as outpatients, and 20 people remained in critical care. In addition, nine people, most of whom are teenagers, are considered missing.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
