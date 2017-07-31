831 people detained in Turkey over alleged links to Gülen

Over the last week the Turkish authorities detained 831 people suspected of having links to Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara accuses of a coup attempt, RIA Novosti reports, citing Reuters.
The law enforcement authorities also detained 213 people suspected of membership to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) banned in the country, the statement of the ministry says. Another 46 people were detained for alleged complicity in Islamic State terrorist group, while eight—on suspicion of having links to “left terrorist groups.”