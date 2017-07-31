Pence: No threat looms larger in Baltic States than the specter of aggression from Russia

US Vice President arrives in Georgia

Lithuanian president: US may stations 7 fighter jets in Lithuania

2 Afghani workers die in terrorist attack nearby Iraqi Embassy in Kabul

Wife of Armenian driver arrested in Russia can hardly make both ends meet

UK to help Armenian Government fight corruption

Group of servicemen detained in Turkey for cruel treatment of refugees

5 Russian tourists die in Turkey over last two days

831 people detained in Turkey over alleged links to Gülen

Investigation underway into woman’s death near Vanadzor (PHOTOS)

Over dozens of people arrested in Azerbaijan over robbery-related assault

2 guards killed in attack on Iraq embassy in Afghanistan

Dollar drops in Armenia

Armenia missile system smuggling case trial is rescheduled (PHOTOS)

Court hearing into missile system smuggling case kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Second explosion near Iraq embassy in Afghanistan

Armenia population continues to decline

4 Azerbaijan citizens were granted asylum in Armenia

European analyst: Turkish-German relations strained when German Federal Parliament recognized Armenian Genocide

Armenia birth rate drops, mortality remains at same level

Global oil prices on the rise

Suicide bomber blows self up nearby Iraq embassy in Afghanistan (PHOTOS)

Man detained after shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside US embassy in Azerbaijan

Armenia parliament deputy speaker says Azerbaijan firing on border villages is barbarism

Turkey man attacks Atatürk statue with pruning hook

Armenia teen electrocuted after climbing utility pole to take picture

41.53% turnout in Venezuela constituent assembly vote

US, Japan agree to toughen supervision over North Korea

Car plows into crowd in LA

UK man creates sculpture made out of 100,000 knives used in crimes (PHOTOS)

Putin: 755 US diplomats must leave Russia

Rescuers save five from Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Russian tourist dies after feeling faint in sea in Turkey’s Antalya

Media: Egyptian in Red Sea knife attack supported Islamic State

Iran's Foreign Ministry: Washington wants to withdraw from nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt to discuss new sanctions against Qatar

UK authorities strip 150 jihadists of passports

Interview with Istanbul-Armenian writer: I was the only Armenian – the only nonTurk and non-Muslim

Typhoon injures more than 100 people across Taiwan

Joshua Kucera: Why Azerbaijan does not participate in NATO exercises?

Turkologist: Garo Paylan may even be arrested in Turkish parliament

International Army Games 2017 kick off in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Why have Chinese students started learning Armenian?

Condition of Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire is stable

Armenian Center of Constitutional Law: Absence of professionalism raises concerns

Expert: Solar plants can be effective in Armenia's Ararat plain

Official: Law-abiding business won’t suffer from Armenian PM’s instruction

Putin grants pardon to Marina Janjgava and Annik Kesyan convicted for high treason

UkrPoshta releases postmark on occasion of 200th anniversary of Ivan Aivazovsky

Italian expert: Armenia has good forensic equipment specialists

Accident in Armenia: Filling station and ZiL turn to ashes, one injured

Hamburg supermarket attacker was Islamist

Armenian businessman: Training of Armenian IT companies can be in demand in Iran

Ukrainian president awards pilot Alexander Akopov for landing damaged plane (PHOTO)

European Investment Bank ready to discuss new cooperation projects in Armenia

600 new jobs already created in Armenia’s smallest province this year

Armenia PM: We must provide our children with the best education

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 180 times past week

Several people injured in Antalya hotel fire

Armenian contract soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire

Japan, US and South Korea to work on new UN SC resolution against North Korea

Analyst: Recent changes in Turkish parliament's regulations restrict actions of Garo Paylan

Tillerson: US will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea

Newspaper: Russia will never be the same, Armenia has to review its ‘traditional’ approach

Trump intends to approve new sanctions against Russia

EU expects North Korea to refrain from any further provocative action

Russia hands “crowned thief” Nodar Aloyan to France

Contract soldier dies in Armenia’s Tavush

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain to discuss Qatar in Manama

France’s La Lettre Diplomatique publishes articles dedicated to Armenian-French relations

Armenian Defense Minister to attend opening of International Army Games 2017 in Moscow

Germany warns US against unilateral sanctions against Moscow

Expert: Minors fell victim to trafficking in Armenia

One killed in Hamburg supermarket attack

Investigation: Wife of Armenian governor’s adviser hit him to death by hatchet

Expert: Armenia ranks first among CIS countries according to struggle against trafficking

Analyst: Russia weakened Armenia's sovereignty

Armenian national tried to cross border of Belarus illegally

Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia

Over 20 people injured in Albania restaurant blast

Ara Gochunyan: It is not a wall of Armenian cemetery that collapsed in Istanbul

MFA: Baku conducts policy of eliminating presence of OSCE field mission in Caucasus

Turkish lawmakers banned to say “Armenian Genocide”

Armenia president to visit India's Chennai in November

US Ambassador: It is important for Armenia to independently make decisions on defense

Armenia, US and UK hold joint tactical exercises (PHOTOS)

Browder: Putin is the richest man in the world

Armenian ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on destructive policy of Azerbaijan

Wall of Armenian cemetery in Istanbul collapses

Murder of Armenian official: Wife hits husband’s head with axe (PHOTOS)

Turkish hackers crack Twitter account of Sevan Nisanyan

Truck hits anti-tank mine in Karabakh, no casualties reported

Congressman Schiff supports major Millennium Challenge STEM education grant for Armenia

Armenian investigators suspect wife and son of killing governor's adviser (PHOTOS)

US Congress approves construction of wall bordering Mexico

World oil prices are down

US Senate passes law on anti-Russian sanctions

Details of custody battle between parents of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian

Czech national wounded in Hurghada attack dies

AugmentAr founder: Armenian 3D printers are cheaper than European ones