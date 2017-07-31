2 guards killed in attack on Iraq embassy in Afghanistan

Reuters news agency informed that two Afghan guards were killed in Monday’s attack on the Iraqi embassy in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs, head of the Iraqi diplomatic mission in Kabul was evacuated to the Egyptian embassy.

A suicide bomber blew himself up nearby the embassy. Also, it was noted that shootings were heard at the scene. According to Reuters, militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to TOLOnews, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs informed about the end of the clashes that lasted about four hours.

The ministry noted, however, that a police officer was wounded, whereas none of the embassy staff were affected in the attack.