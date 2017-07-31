News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
2 guards killed in attack on Iraq embassy in Afghanistan
17:23, 31.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Reuters news agency informed that two Afghan guards were killed in Monday’s attack on the Iraqi  embassy in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs, head of the Iraqi diplomatic mission in Kabul was evacuated to the Egyptian embassy.

A suicide bomber blew himself up nearby the embassy. Also, it was noted that shootings were heard at the scene. According to Reuters, militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to TOLOnews, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs informed about the end of the clashes that lasted about four hours.

The ministry noted, however, that a police officer was wounded, whereas none of the embassy staff were affected in the attack.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Second explosion near Iraq embassy in Afghanistan
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the first explosion…
 Suicide bomber blows self up nearby Iraq embassy in Afghanistan (PHOTOS)
Also, it is noted that shootings were heard at the scene…
 Death toll in Kabul explosion rises to 24
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan reported that at least 24 civilians were killed and 42 more were injured…
 20 killed in Kabul explosion
More than 20 people were killed and 22 more were injured after a suicide car bombing struck near…
Interpol publishes list of 173 suspected ISIS suicide bombers
The list was drawn up by US intelligence from information captured during the assaults on Isis territories...
 UN Security Council expands "black" list of terrorists
The Security Council has included eight individuals and organizations in the "black" list of terrorists...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news