News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Show news feed
Skinheads kill elderly Armenian man in Moscow?
15:57, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Moscow police are seeking several young men that killed two people, including an Armenian, and injured the eyewitness who attempted to catch them.  

This crime may have been committed on the basis of racial intolerance, informed MK of Russia.

According to eyewitnesses, three drunken youth were passing by a small-business area on August 12 at around 5am. At the time, a beer kiosk owner—Lyov Kamalyan, 69, originally from Armenia—was sitting outside his kiosk. 

Subsequently, these aggressive young men started an argument with the elderly Armenian for a minor reason, whereupon one of them stabbed him in the heart; Kamalyan died on the spot. 

Their second victim was a customer of this beer kiosk: Nurik Munduzov, 36, originally from Kyrgyzstan. He was killed also by being stabbed in the heart. 

Aleksandr, 29, a motorcyclist, heard shouts while passing by the area. He attempted to catch them on foot, but they stabbed him in the shoulder. 

These criminals, however, had not hidden their faces.

According to preliminary information, they could be skinheads because they were wearing army boots.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian national stabbed nearby Moscow's Otkritie Arena stadium
''The investigators established that the incident occurred on Volokolamsk Highway..."
 4 accused in Dink’s murder case released
The four accused persons serve in Trabzon gendarmerie and hold high offices...
 Details about Armenian village tragedy: Villager tried to persecute the criminal
At about 9:30 am, Mr Kalashyan talked by phone with his relatives regarding money-related issues...
 Funeral home attacker put on wanted list of Armenian police (PHOTOS)
A tragic incident occurred in Aragatsotn Province on Tuesday...
 Over dozens of people arrested in Azerbaijan over robbery-related assault
Five people, including the alleged criminal, were killed as a result of the assault on Monday...
 Russia hands “crowned thief” Nodar Aloyan to France
Nodar Aloyan, also known as Nodar Tbillisky, was detained in Moscow in August 2016...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news