Skinheads kill elderly Armenian man in Moscow?

Moscow police are seeking several young men that killed two people, including an Armenian, and injured the eyewitness who attempted to catch them.

This crime may have been committed on the basis of racial intolerance, informed MK of Russia.

According to eyewitnesses, three drunken youth were passing by a small-business area on August 12 at around 5am. At the time, a beer kiosk owner—Lyov Kamalyan, 69, originally from Armenia—was sitting outside his kiosk.

Subsequently, these aggressive young men started an argument with the elderly Armenian for a minor reason, whereupon one of them stabbed him in the heart; Kamalyan died on the spot.

Their second victim was a customer of this beer kiosk: Nurik Munduzov, 36, originally from Kyrgyzstan. He was killed also by being stabbed in the heart.

Aleksandr, 29, a motorcyclist, heard shouts while passing by the area. He attempted to catch them on foot, but they stabbed him in the shoulder.

These criminals, however, had not hidden their faces.

According to preliminary information, they could be skinheads because they were wearing army boots.