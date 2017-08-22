News
Armenia analyst: Turkey minister statement on joining EAEU is blackmail for Brussels and Washington
16:29, 22.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Turkish economy minister Nihat Zeybekçi’s statement, according to which Ankara wishes to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), is an ordinary blackmail intended for Brussels and Washington, Armenian political scientist Stepan Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his view, Turkey is simply attempting to draw attention to itself.

“Turkey-Germany relations have deteriorated; its relations even with the United States have worsened,” the analyst explained adding, however, that neither Washington nor Berlin will hardly be “deceived” by Ankara.

As per Grigoryan, if Turkey really wants to join the EAEU, the latter will be happy for it because Turkish goods can create a major competition in the Eurasian market.

But the analyst added that Russia is the least interested in Turkey’s accession to the EAEU, since it conducts a “sponsoring policy” aimed at protecting the interests of its own producers.

“Even if everyone agrees to accept Turkey to the EAEU, Armenia can always exercise [its] veto power,” Stepan Grigoryan concluded.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

