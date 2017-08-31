News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Russia MFA warns that militants in Syria have access to chemical weapons
20:10, 31.08.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russia has information that the Shabab al-Sunnah group in Syria has access to chemical weapons and intends to use them, spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

"We have received worrying information. According to Russia’s information, the Shabab al-Sunnah armed group has access to chemical weapons," Zakharova said.

It was noted that the Shabab al-Sunnah group in Syria is likely preparing a chemical attack in the country's southern province of Daraa.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian security service says they prevent ISIS terrorist attack
One of those detained is a member of Islamic State...
 US imposes sanctions against ISIS finance official
U.S. Treasury named Salim Mustafa Muhammad al-Mansur as a “specially designated global terrorist”…
 Lebanon army arrests ISIS attack plotter
The statement says the suspect has been surveiling the house of one of the soldiers...
 Man who attacked soldiers in Brussels dies in hospital
Belgian prosecutors are treating this incident as a terror attack…
 Bulgarian journalist who wrote about weapon supplies to terrorists through Azerbaijani company fired
“I was fired by Trud Daily, just few days before going back to Syria to continue my job…
 ISIS warns of further attacks in Spain
ISIS has praised last week's van attack in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news