Russia MFA warns that militants in Syria have access to chemical weapons

Russia has information that the Shabab al-Sunnah group in Syria has access to chemical weapons and intends to use them, spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

"We have received worrying information. According to Russia’s information, the Shabab al-Sunnah armed group has access to chemical weapons," Zakharova said.

It was noted that the Shabab al-Sunnah group in Syria is likely preparing a chemical attack in the country's southern province of Daraa.