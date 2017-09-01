News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
North Korea sentences 2 South Korean reporters to death
01:19, 01.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

North Korean court sentenced two South Korean journalists and their publishers to death for “seriously insulting the dignity” of the country by reviewing and interviewing the British authors of a book about life in the North, Reuters reported.

As it was noted, the book in English titled “North Korea Confidential” was authored by James Pearson, a Seoul-based correspondent for Reuters, and Daniel Tudor, former correspondent in South Korea for the Economist magazine.

The book, based on interviews with North Korean defectors, diplomats and traders, depicts a growing market economy where ordinary North Koreans enjoy access to South Korea music and TV dramas, fashion and smuggled Chinese and American films. 

The Korean-language edition, published earlier this month was reviewed by South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo and Chosun Ilbo newspapers.

A spokesman for the North’s Central Court said in a statement carried by the country’s official KCNA news agency that the book “viciously slandered the reality of the DPRK”, the initials for North Korea’s official name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The book painted life in the country as increasingly capitalistic where money can buy power and influence, the spokesman said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Director of Turan agency detained in Azerbaijan
On charges of tax evasion and abuse of power...
 Reporters Without Borders condemns Azerbaijan for pressure on independent media
The Azerbaijani authorities have gone all out to eliminate media pluralism in recent years...
 Turkey deports BBC correspondent
Gol said the reason was his reports…
 Armenian delegate at PACE: In Armenia it is often impossible to find out who is behind online media
Referring to the methods of revealing the real owners of online media, Hovhannisyan pointed out to special regulations, direct disclosure...
 Zohrabyan at PACE: CoE calmly watches Turkey and Azerbaijan kill journalists
"ECHR Vice President also noted that the worst situation of freedom of speech is in Turkey and Azerbaijan..."
 Minister: Press gilded the lily in connection with Yerevan nursing home for elderly
Referring to the video circulated in the Internet, which features the wards in the nursing home and its food, Asatryan said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news