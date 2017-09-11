News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Karabakh President visits Talish village (PHOTOS)
12:08, 11.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, paid a visit to Talish village.

According to presidential adviser Tigran Abrahamyan, Sahakyan got acquainted with the ongoing construction in the village, and instructed the minister of urban development to increase—as needed—the number of companies carrying out restoration in Talish.

“The President was reported that there are detached houses whose construction is in the final phase, and it will be given to the residents within short terms,” Abrahamyan added, in particular.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh president meets head of Armenian state committee on science
President Sahakyan considered important cooperation between the structures of Armenia and Artsakh...
 Child and Teenage Creativity Center new building opens in Shushi
President Bako Sahakyan of Karabakh also was on hand at the event…
 Karabakh government resigns
But it will continue performing its duties until the formation of a new government…
 President: Karabakh belongs to all Armenians
We will do everything to keep the Armenian people’s honor and dignity high in the future, too…
 Karabakh President swears in (PHOTOS)
At the special session of the National Assembly…
 Karabakh President to take oath of office
On Thursday, in capital city Stepanakert…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news