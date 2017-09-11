Karabakh President visits Talish village (PHOTOS)

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, paid a visit to Talish village.

According to presidential adviser Tigran Abrahamyan, Sahakyan got acquainted with the ongoing construction in the village, and instructed the minister of urban development to increase—as needed—the number of companies carrying out restoration in Talish.

“The President was reported that there are detached houses whose construction is in the final phase, and it will be given to the residents within short terms,” Abrahamyan added, in particular.