German Ambassador: Armenia takes strategic step by joining Eurasian Union
21:20, 12.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia took a strategic step when in 2013 it decided to sign memorandum with the Customs Union, and then with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU),  German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler told reports on Tuesday.

According to him, the European Union (EU) perceived Armenia's decision on membership in the EAEU with understanding, because Armenia and the European Union are equal partners.

"The EU offers cooperation, but does not force it," the ambassador noted.

He noted that the EU is ready to sign a new cooperation agreement with Armenia in November.

"At the moment there are no circumstances which can interfere with this process. If it is signed,it will present new and many-sided opportunities concerning deepening of cooperation between the EU and Armenia".

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Read more:
All
Ambassador: Armenia will be the only Eurasian Union to have an agreement with EU
This deal will open wide perspectives...
 Ambassador Świtalski says EU provided substantial assistance to Armenia in human rights
Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan met with the head of the European Union delegation to the country...
 Armenia’s ruling party: Absolutely no obstacle to signing of EU-Armenia deal
Ashotyan did not agree that there is a lack of discussion on this matter...
 Armenia FM: Signing of Armenia-EU deal will be one of the main deliverables of Brussels summit
Nalbandian participated in the meeting of EU and Eastern Partnership foreign ministers...
 PM Karapetyan, Ambassador Świtalski discuss EU-funded projects in Armenia
They are aimed at assisting in the development of the country’s economy…
 Armenia representative on CoE decision: Satisfactory results have been recorded
Hovhannisyan commented on the CoE Committee of Ministers’ acceptance of the progress of the Armenia-Council of Europe 2015-2018 Action Plan...
