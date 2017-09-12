German Ambassador: Armenia takes strategic step by joining Eurasian Union

Armenia took a strategic step when in 2013 it decided to sign memorandum with the Customs Union, and then with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler told reports on Tuesday.

According to him, the European Union (EU) perceived Armenia's decision on membership in the EAEU with understanding, because Armenia and the European Union are equal partners.

"The EU offers cooperation, but does not force it," the ambassador noted.

He noted that the EU is ready to sign a new cooperation agreement with Armenia in November.

"At the moment there are no circumstances which can interfere with this process. If it is signed,it will present new and many-sided opportunities concerning deepening of cooperation between the EU and Armenia".