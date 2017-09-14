Council of Europe chief calls for unprecedented legal action against Azerbaijan

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland, called for unprecedented legal action against Azerbaijan over its refusal to release political prisoner Ilgar Mammadov in defiance of the European court on human rights.

Jagland called for the launch of legal proceedings against Azerbaijan during the meeting of Council of Europe ambassadors, The Guardian reported.

“We cannot have political prisoners in Europe and we cannot have a situation in which Azerbaijan continues to deprive Mammadov of his liberty against the judgment of the highest court – which clearly stated his arrest and detention were arbitrary,” Jagland said in a statement released to the Guardian. “The time has come for Azerbaijan to think hard about its obligations as a member of the Council of Europe and whether it still wants to fulfil them.”

Jagland wants to invoke the Council of Europe convention’s article 46.4,