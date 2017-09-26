Georgia: Our brotherly heart aches for Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict

YEREVAN. – Being in Georgia on an official visit, the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) delegation, led by chairman Ara Babloyan of the parliament, on Monday met with President Giorgi Margvelashvili of Georgia.

During the meeting numerous issues relating to different spheres of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation were discussed, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Presenting the directions of Armenian-Georgian parliamentary activities, Babloyan particularly noted that an Armenia-Georgia Friendship Group has been formed in the NA, and that it is ready for active and comprehensive work. The Head of the Parliament stated that the NA is ready to do its utmost for further deepening Armenian-Georgian relations.

Speaking about the avenues for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, the RA NA chairman particularly noted: “Armenia greatly evaluates Georgia’s role in the South Caucasus regional security issues and expects Georgia’s balanced position in the process of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. To us, the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no alternative. The Nagorno-Karabakh problem, being a problem of human rights, can be resolved only through the free self-determination of the people of Artsakh.” Also, the Head of the RA Parliament stressed that the arms race unleashed by Azerbaijan is a serious threat for all countries in the region.

Thanking Armenia for assisting the Georgian people during the recent fires in Georgia, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, for his part, expressed regret that similar disasters recently occurred in Armenia, too.

Speaking about Georgian-Armenian diplomatic relations, the President of Georgia specifically noted that the progress is apparent in relations between the two countries already for 25 years, and that Georgia is always ready to discuss any matter with Armenia and further develop relations between the two countries. Furthermore, Margvelashvili expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the legislatures of Armenia and Georgia. And touching upon the Karabakh conflict, the President of Georgia noted as follows: “Our brotherly heart aches for the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict. One thing is for sure: Similar conflicts can be destructive for small nations. We pray for peace in the region.”

On the same day, the RA NA delegation met also with the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II.