Richard Mills: Numerous achievements recorded in sidelines of Armenia-USAID cooperation
21:01, 12.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- US ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills is glad for that the Government of Armenia has declared fight against corruption a priority goal and takes measures in that direction, Ambassador Mills told the reporters during an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the cooperation between Armenia and the USAID.

 “Still back in 1992 I held the position at the State Department that was engaged in issues with Armenia and I was the first official to follow the developments in Armenia on daily basis. As a foreigner I see the facts and progress more clearly that took place during the past 25 years and the USAID has had a significant role in that progress. During these years fight against corruption and the steps of the Government directed at the services provided to the public were in the focus of USAID’s activities”, the Ambassador said.

According to Richard Mills, numerous achievements were recorded during these years in the sidelines of the cooperation, though there is still much to be done.

Referring to the assistance rendered to Armenia by the Agency, that amounted to 1 billion USD during the past 25 years, Ambassador Mills noted that the amount of the sum changes year by year. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
