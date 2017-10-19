Armenia marks Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day

The formation of the missile and artillery troops of the Armed Forces of Armenia was completed on October 19, 1992.
Since then, the Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day is marked in the country on October 19.
In the 1990s, production capacities were set up anew in Armenia. And as a result, it became possible to supply the demand for the ammunition of certain models of artillery and artillery systems of the country’s army.
The manufacture of portable and lightweight mortars and their ammunition also was coordinated.