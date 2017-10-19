News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 19
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Armenia marks Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day
09:46, 19.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The formation of the missile and artillery troops of the Armed Forces of Armenia was completed on October 19, 1992.

Since then, the Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day is marked in the country on October 19.

In the 1990s, production capacities were set up anew in Armenia. And as a result, it became possible to supply the demand for the ammunition of certain models of artillery and artillery systems of the country’s army. 

The manufacture of portable and lightweight mortars and their ammunition also was coordinated.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news