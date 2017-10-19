Deadline expires, Spain to suspend Catalonia’s referendum

Prime Minister of Spain will hold a meeting of the cabinet on Saturday to suspend Catalonia's autonomy.
The cabinet would meet to activate Article 155 of the constitution, allowing it to take over running of the region, BBC reported.
Spain gave the President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont deadline the morning of October 19 to determine whether he declared independence of Catalonia or not.
Earlier Catalonia foreign minister Raul Romaev ruled out the possibility of holding a new referendum on independence.