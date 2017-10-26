Turkey said on Thursday the Iraqi Kurdish offer for last month's referendum on independence to be frozen is "not enough", instead urging the Arbil government to cancel the vote, Daily Mail reported.

"It is an important move that the northern Iraqi administration takes a step back but it is not enough. This referendum should be cancelled," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara.

Turkey, along with Baghdad and other neighbouring countries, strongly opposed the Iraqi Kurds' non-binding vote on independence.

The Kurdistan Regional Government, led by Massud Barzani, said on Wednesday it would propose to the federal government "the freezing of the results of the referendum... and the start of an open dialogue" on the basis of the constitution.

However, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Baghdad would only accept the annulment of the referendum.

The Kurdish offer came after Iraq seized large areas of territory that Kurdish forces had captured over the years beyond the borders of the autonomous region.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim appeared to dismiss the impact of the offer.