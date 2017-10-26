News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 26
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Show news feed
Turkey says freezing Iraqi Kurd vote is "not enough "
18:30, 26.10.2017
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkey said on Thursday the Iraqi Kurdish offer for last month's referendum on independence to be frozen is "not enough", instead urging the Arbil government to cancel the vote, Daily Mail reported.

"It is an important move that the northern Iraqi administration takes a step back but it is not enough. This referendum should be cancelled," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara.

Turkey, along with Baghdad and other neighbouring countries, strongly opposed the Iraqi Kurds' non-binding vote on independence.

The Kurdistan Regional Government, led by Massud Barzani, said on Wednesday it would propose to the federal government "the freezing of the results of the referendum... and the start of an open dialogue" on the basis of the constitution.

However, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Baghdad would only accept the annulment of the referendum.

The Kurdish offer came after Iraq seized large areas of territory that Kurdish forces had captured over the years beyond the borders of the autonomous region.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim appeared to dismiss the impact of the offer.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for Kurdish vice president
The court accused Rasul of "insulting" Iraq's armed forces, which is forbidden by Iraqi law...
 Iraqi Kurds say open to talks after Baghdad military operation
Kurdistan demands the help and contribution of the international community in sponsoring this dialogue…
 Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran
The telephone conversation between Putin and Netanyahu was initiated by Israel…
 US State Department: Washington tries to calm situation in Iraq
We're not taking sides…
 Iraqi president Masum calls for urgent Baghdad-Kurdish dialogue
Iraqi President Fuad Masum called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership...
 Peshmerga: Iraqi military attack on Kirkuk is ‘declaration of war’
Peshmerga said Iraqi government should pay a “heavy price” for initiating the conflict...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news