News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.74
EUR
561.81
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Bloomberg: Saudi Prince Al-Waleed lost over $1 billion in 2 days after arrest
Bloomberg: Saudi Prince Al-Waleed lost over $1 billion in 2 days after arrest

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal lost more than $ 1 billion in two days after being held on suspicion of corruption, Bloomberg reported.

Al-Waleed is one of the richest people, his worth is $ 17.8 billion. After the arrest his worth reduced by $ 1.3 billion.

Oil reduced sharply after the princes’ arrest in Saudi Arabia.

One of the richest people of the Middle East billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and board member of oil company Saudi Aramco, the ousted finance minister of Saudi Arabia  Al-Assaf are among the detainees.

Saudi Arabia says corruption probe detainees will face trial

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news