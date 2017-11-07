Bloomberg: Saudi Prince Al-Waleed lost over $1 billion in 2 days after arrest

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal lost more than $ 1 billion in two days after being held on suspicion of corruption, Bloomberg reported.
Al-Waleed is one of the richest people, his worth is $ 17.8 billion. After the arrest his worth reduced by $ 1.3 billion.
Oil reduced sharply after the princes’ arrest in Saudi Arabia.
One of the richest people of the Middle East billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and board member of oil company Saudi Aramco, the ousted finance minister of Saudi Arabia Al-Assaf are among the detainees.
