France wants EU to cut international funding of Paradise Papers countries

Armenian President receives PACE Monitoring Committee Co-Rapporteurs for Armenia

China detains 10 North Koreans

NATO is set to send 3000 troops to Afghanistan

NATO strengthens sea lanes and Europe-US communication lines

Erdogan’s son-in-law involved in offshore scandal

Real cost of iPhone X revealed

Armenian FM visits Holocaust Memorial in Israel (PHOTOS)

Armenian PM attends opening of “Talin-1” solar power station in Armenia

Russia's Lavrov and Iran's Zarif discuss Syrian settlement and Caspian Sea area cooperation

Robbers armed with tear gas attack and mug 40 Chinese tourists in Paris

Armenian FM presents to Israeli PM efforts aimed at Karabakh conflict settlement

Trump calls on North Korea to make deal

Expert: Armenian-Israeli meeting promotes bilateral relations

Cekuta: US continues providing support to countries for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict

Trump urges all countries to cut trade with North Korea

Bloomberg: Saudi Prince Al-Waleed lost over $1 billion in 2 days after arrest

Dollar steadily increasing in Armenia

Alexander Tsinker: Armenia FM’s Israel visit could be linked to scandal over drones sold to Azerbaijan

Armenia Parliament speaker, PACE co-rapporteurs discuss latest political developments

Osman Kavala: I was detained after Erdogan's speech

Peskov: publications of new offshore scandal seen in Kremlin

PACE co-rapporteurs: Armenia has gone long way within quite short timeframe

Wencai Zhang: ADB will continue assisting in Armenia economy digitization (PHOTOS)

Turkey rejects US guarantees on consulate employees’ case

Armenia delegation to EuroNest PA: “New peace platform” is new imitation by Azerbaijan authorities

Armenian parliament discusses women's participation in politics

Car crashes into Australia school, 2 children dead

FM Nalbandian visits Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

There is positive dynamics in condition of soldier who was wounded in Karabakh

Theresa May offers apology to victims of sex scandal

ANC Indiana: Recognition of Armenian Genocide was expected

Karabakh Soldier, who was wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion, in satisfactory condition

FM Nalbandian, Israel parliament leader discuss Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia FM in Israel, discusses urgent regional matters

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: PM Karapetyan himself will propose that President Sargsyan become next Armenia Premier

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

US President arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit

Trump extends “state of emergency” with Iran

Armenia, Iran to open joint office of cooperation at Meghri, Aras FTZs

Saudi Arabia says corruption probe detainees will face trial

Mustafa Tuna becomes new Ankara mayor

US, Turkey resume issuing visas after diplomatic fallout

Iran: Saudi Arabia’s allegations are false and provocative

2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum to hold roundtable discussion with private investors

Expert: Moscow was not opposing Armenia-EU association agreement

Serzh Sargsyan attends solemn evening dedicated to 85th anniversary of Composers Union of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Donald Trump shuns Japanese food for American burger

David Ignatius: Saudi crown prince just made a very risky power play

At least 26 people killed in shooting at Texas church

NATO probes claims of civilian casualties in Afghan airstrike

EU intends to discuss blacklist of tax havens

Indiana recognizes Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President receives Russian businessmen of Armenian origin

South Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on 18 North Korean citizens

PM: Armenian Government interested in development of cooperation with ADB

Oil price rises to two-year high as Saudi Arabia arrests princes

Saudi Arabia king swears in new ministers, replacing those detained

Trump decides not to limit arm sales after shooting in Texas

Ousted Catalan leader due in Belgian Court November 17

Bitcoin hits new record

Norway does not want to arm Azerbaijan

US Congresswoman: Aliyev’s acts of aggression undermine peace process

Red Cross holds National Moot Court Competition on International Humanitarian Law

Erdogan to visit Moscow on November 13

Emmanuel Macron: France is Armenian people’s sincere friend

1 dollar crosses AMD 485 threshold in Armenia

Armenia President condoles with US counterpart

Armenian Genocide monument desecrated in France

Ruben Vardanyan: Armenians can live in Muslim, Western and post-Soviet countries

Expert: Trump has no interest in destabilization in Turkey and Iran

Aram I: Destroyed church in Deir ez-Zor will be restored

Armenia Parliament: No alternative to recognition of Karabakh people’s right to self-determination

President Sargsyan: Armenia to launch visa facilitation with India

Armenia President: Huge potential for cooperation between Armenian and Indian entrepreneurs

President, world-renowned Armenian scientists discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 22.7% in January-October

2nd Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia agricultural products to be exported under one brand

Karabakh soldier wounded in anti-tank grenade explosion is critical

Russia expert: Armenia renewable energy development track-record is instructive

Several projects to be implemented in southern Karabakh

Belgium court releases ousted Catalonia leader

Armenia Police provide details on preschool kidnapping

Paradise Papers made public, they include Armenia

Armenia local elections: Ruling party candidate gets 99.57% of votes in Goris town

Armenian traces are erased from Turkey’s Gaziantep (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament considers allocation for pensions, benefits

Media: At least 27 dead in Texas Baptist church shooting

Armenia local elections: All polling stations closed as of 8pm

Yemen explosion kills at least 15 people

Harvey Weinstein, naked Kim Jong-un “set ablaze” in UK (PHOTOS)

N. Korea: Trump can only be stopped by physical force

Ousted Catalan leader is detained in Brussels

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 40.82% at 5pm

Russia interior ministry says 263 people detained in downtown Moscow

Soldier who was wounded in Karabakh is transferred to Yerevan

Israel kicks off largest international aerial training exercise in its history

Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 26.67% at 2pm