Saudi Arabia says corruption probe detainees will face trial

Saudi Arabia's newly-established anti-corruption committee overseeing the arrests of top princes and officials said Monday that evidence of widespread corruption has been uncovered among "influential officials and senior executives" and that trials will soon be held, the first tacit government acknowledgement of the seniority of those under investigation, AP reported.

Skeptics of the sweep say it is punishing select figures in the country, some of whom were potential rivals or possible critics of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who heads the anti-corruption committee that was formed late Saturday shortly before the arrests.

King Salman, meanwhile, conducted state business as usual, swearing in new officials to take over from a powerful prince and former minister believed to be detained in the large-scale sweep that has shocked the country and upended longstanding traditions within the ruling family.

Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb warned in a statement that trials will be held "in a timely and open manner" and that the probe is "merely the start of a vital process to root out corruption."

He said the arrests were made in order to "ensure there was no flight from justice."

"A great deal of evidence has already been gathered, and detailed questioning has taken place," al-Mojeb said.

Member of the anti-corruption committee, Khalid al-Mehaisen, described the investigations as "a very difficult task when it involves influential officials and senior executives." He said preliminary investigations were happening over the past three years, leading up to the arrests.

"The evidence of transgressions and financial mismanagement uncovered recently points to widespread corruption in a number of cases," he said in a statement.