China calls Trump's visit a historic event

President of China Xi Jinping called the state visit of U.S. president Donald Trump a historic event and remarked its successful character, TASS reports.
Mr Jinping stated that together with president Trump they outlined directions and made out a roadmap for successful Chinese-American partnership in the future. He added that they would work even more for the reached consensus to bring more benefit for the people of their countries and all around the world.
During Trump's visit, China and the U.S. signed an agreement for a total of $253,4 billion. Trumps visit will last from 8 to 10 of November. This is a part of his tour in the Pacific Rim, the longest one undertaken by any American president in the last 25 years.