Sargsyan: Armenia National Security Service activities in counterterrorism need to be intensified
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia activities in counterterrorism need to be intensified, including inside the country. 

President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday noted about the aforesaid at the meeting devoted to the National Security Officer’s Day.

“Your work is equally directed at ensuring the safety of the state, the society, each and every citizen and individual of our country,” he said, in particular, addressing the NSS officers in attendance. “Threats and challenges will constantly change and transform.

“Domestic and foreign threats do not reduce.

“The present-day international and regional politico-military situation continues to be complicated and tense.

“Today, we come across, in virtually all corners of the world, various manifestations of terrorism, the international fight against which gradually gets new impetus; we [Armenia] also are a participant in this large-scale and united international process.

 

“In the fight against terrorism, I wish to specifically stress you efforts aimed at early detection of its manifestations.

“According to the views of prestigious international organizations, as well as according to the assessments of our own experts, trends in a reduction of terrorist threats are not predicted in the coming years; [but] from this viewpoint, the Republic of Armenia has always been assessed as a relatively safe country.

“We need to show maximum vigilance in the fight against this vice; we need to closely cooperate with our allies and other interested services.”
