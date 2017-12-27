Iranian parliament obliges Tehran to recognize Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

The Iranian parliament approved the bill to add an annex to the 1979 Islamic Revolution's law in support of Palestinians during an open session on Wednesday. The bill was backed by 207 of the 226 deputies, IRNA reported.

According to the document, Iranian government is obliged to fully support Jerusalem as Palestinian capital.

The law tasked Iranian government to deepen and expand this support in various ways and calls representatives of Muslim countries and experts in appropriate cases. This step was made by Iranian lawmakers after US President Donald Trump’s decision on December 6 to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Politicians and international organizations, including the United Nations, as well as all member countries of the European Union, warned the US about the consequences of the their decision on Jerusalem.

As reported earlier, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to denounce President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. During the voting, 128 countries backed the document, with 9 voting against and 35 abstaining. According to the adopted document, any decisions and actions that involve a change in the nature, status and demographic composition of the Jerusalem are null and void.