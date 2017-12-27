News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 28
USD
482.31
EUR
573.37
RUB
8.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.31
EUR
573.37
RUB
8.36
Show news feed
Iranian parliament obliges Tehran to recognize Jerusalem as Palestinian capital
Iranian parliament obliges Tehran to recognize Jerusalem as Palestinian capital
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Iranian parliament approved the bill to add an annex to the 1979 Islamic Revolution's law in support of Palestinians during an open session on Wednesday. The bill was backed by 207 of the 226 deputies, IRNA reported.

According to the document, Iranian government is obliged to fully support Jerusalem as Palestinian capital.

The law tasked Iranian government to deepen and expand this support in various ways and calls representatives of Muslim countries and experts in appropriate cases. This step was made by Iranian lawmakers after US President Donald Trump’s decision on December 6 to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Politicians and international organizations, including the United Nations, as well as all member countries of the European Union, warned the US about the consequences of the their decision on Jerusalem.

As reported earlier, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to denounce President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. During the voting, 128 countries backed the document, with 9 voting against and 35 abstaining. According to the adopted document, any decisions and actions that involve a change in the nature, status and demographic composition of the Jerusalem are null and void.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saudi king and Turkey PM discuss Jerusalem status
The importance of the status of Jerusalem was emphasised and that the whole Islamic world should act with unity to protect the rights of our Palestinian brothers...
 Israel to name Western Wall train station in Jerusalem after Donald Trump
The Tel Aviv-Jerusalem rail project is expected to cost about $1.8bn and is estimated to cut travel time to 28 minutes, down from 78 minutes on the old line built during the days of the Ottoman empire...
 Pope calls for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians
“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties…
Israel welcomes Guatemala's decision to move embassy to Jerusalem
It is wonderful news and real friendship...
 Guatemala to move embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
The Guatemalan president said he has given instructions to the foreign ministry that it start the necessary respective coordination to make this happen…
 Kurz: Jerusalem status needs to be clarified through negotiations
Austria recognized the complicity in the terror conducted by the Nazi regime too late...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news