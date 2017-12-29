Egypt eliminates 3 terrorists who attack church near Cairo

Five terrorists involved in the attack on Mar Mina church near Cairo on Friday, Al-Watan reported.

Three attackers have already been eliminated, including a suicide bomber, who most likely had to enter the temple. According to the latest reports, an intense exchange of fire is heard in one of the houses near the scene of the incident.

Currently, the Mar-Mina church is cordoned. One of terrorist associates fled from the scene, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, five people were killed and five were injured in the shootout. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Egypt officially confirms the death of only two officials. A bomb squad demolished two explosive devices.

During the Charismas holidays, all churches in the country were taken under the enhanced protection of the police. Egypt blocked off the streets adjacent to the temples.